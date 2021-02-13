Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.