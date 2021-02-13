Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Unilever by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,956,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,637. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

