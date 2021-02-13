Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $108.93. 686,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,767. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.