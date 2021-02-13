Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,637. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

