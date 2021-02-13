Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. 5,659,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

