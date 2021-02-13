D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,537 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,561. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

