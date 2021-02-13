D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $6,425,928.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,326.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,614 shares of company stock worth $29,550,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

SWAV stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 335,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

