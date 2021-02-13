D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.12. 3,597,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,101. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

