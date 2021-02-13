D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

