DA Davidson Increases i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in i3 Verticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.