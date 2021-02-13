DA Davidson Weighs in on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

