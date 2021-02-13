Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.