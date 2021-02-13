Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.