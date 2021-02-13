Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 55,300 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ITUB stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

