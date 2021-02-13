Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

