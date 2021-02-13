Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. 3,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

