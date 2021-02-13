Danske Bank A/S’s (DNKEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNKEY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

