DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,461.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $102,461.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.53 or 0.99944539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00078547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016227 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

