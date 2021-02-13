DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $102,461.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.53 or 0.99944539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00078547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016227 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

