Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

