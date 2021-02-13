Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.27 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $2,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,262 shares in the company, valued at $13,895,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

