Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.26. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

