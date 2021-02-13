Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $313.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

