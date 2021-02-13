DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $72.75. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. DermTech shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 63,779 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

