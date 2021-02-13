Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.68 ($71.39).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €65.56 ($77.13) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.46.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.