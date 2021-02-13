Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FINMY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.