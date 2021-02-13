Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.78 ($51.51).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) stock opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Friday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market cap of $576.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.12 and a 200-day moving average of €32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

