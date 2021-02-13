Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTEGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 63,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,263. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.