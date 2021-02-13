Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTCWY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

