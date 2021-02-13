DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $449.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $449.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.