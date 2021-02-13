DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.78.

DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.92. DexCom has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

