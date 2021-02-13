DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $7.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.47.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.