Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,284.40 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62).

On Monday, January 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16).

On Thursday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,009 ($39.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,946.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,170 ($41.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

