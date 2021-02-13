Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

