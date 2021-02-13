Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGLT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,900 shares traded.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc in April 2017.

