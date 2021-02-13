Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $553.64

Shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $553.64 and traded as high as $559.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $547.00, with a volume of 81,804 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 553.64. The stock has a market cap of £273.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94.

About Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

