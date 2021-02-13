Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Shares Up 1.2%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $110.18. 21,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 5,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.19% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

