Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

