DNotes (NOTE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 84% against the dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $4,868.18 and approximately $30.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

