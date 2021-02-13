Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

