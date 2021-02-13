Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

D stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

