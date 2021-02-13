Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report sales of $653.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Donaldson reported sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

