Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $82,340.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.