Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Dover Motorsports stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 32,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,046. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

