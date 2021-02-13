Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 418,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

