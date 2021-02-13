Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $185.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.73.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

