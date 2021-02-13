Doyle Wealth Management Has $275,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

