Doyle Wealth Management Invests $260,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

