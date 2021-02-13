Doyle Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

