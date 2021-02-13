Doyle Wealth Management Sells 290 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

